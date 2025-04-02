Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet Injury: Iffy against Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 2:01pm

VanVleet is questionable against the Jazz on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness.

This is a new issue for VanVleet, though the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. He's been struggling lately, hitting 35.2 percent of his shots from the field over his last seven outings. If he's unable to play, Amen Thompson could see more playmaking reps, and Aaron Holiday could see an uptick in minutes.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
