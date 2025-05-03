Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet News: Drops 29 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

VanVleet chipped in 29 points (7-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 115-107 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

VanVleet had his best performance so far in this first-round series Friday, coming two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double in a must-win scenario on the road. The veteran guard has come on strong in the last three games, scoring 25 or more points while shooting an incredible efficient 59 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now