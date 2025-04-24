Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet News: Struggles with shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:47am

VanVleet recorded seven points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

VanVleet hasn't been able to get back to form offensively as of late, as he failed to crack double digits Wednesday despite playing a game-high 42 minutes. However, the Rockets followed the lead of Jalen Green, who scored a game-high 38 points, to bounce back from a Game 1 loss at home before the series shifts to San Francisco for the next two games.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now