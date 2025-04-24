Fred VanVleet News: Struggles with shot in win

VanVleet recorded seven points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

VanVleet hasn't been able to get back to form offensively as of late, as he failed to crack double digits Wednesday despite playing a game-high 42 minutes. However, the Rockets followed the lead of Jalen Green, who scored a game-high 38 points, to bounce back from a Game 1 loss at home before the series shifts to San Francisco for the next two games.