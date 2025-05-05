Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 3:26pm

Payton (illness) is questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference second-round series against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Payton is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest after sitting out the club's first-round Game 7 win over the Rockets on Sunday due to the illness. If the veteran swingman is unable to suit up against Minnesota, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Golden State Warriors
