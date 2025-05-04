Gary Payton Injury: Questionable to play in Game 7

Payton (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Rockets.

Payton was a late addition to the injury report due to the illness. If the veteran guard is sidelined for Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody will likely see an uptick in playing time. Payton has averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals across 15.8 minutes per game in six outings (one start) during the first round.