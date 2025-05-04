Fantasy Basketball
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton Injury: Ruled out for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 2:45pm

Payton (illness) has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Rockets on Sunday.

After starting in Game 6, Payton won't be on the floor Sunday due to an illness. With the defensive-minded guard set to watch from the bench, Golden State will likely pivot to Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Pat Spencer to pick up the slack in the backcourt.

