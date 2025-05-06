Gary Payton News: Good to go Tuesday

Payton (illness) is available for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Payton will return to game action after missing the club's first-round Game 7 win over the Rockets on Sunday due to the illness. The 32-year-old swingman averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals across 15.8 minutes per game in six first-round appearances (one start).