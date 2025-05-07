Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gary Payton headshot

Gary Payton News: Sees 26 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 11:32am

Payton closed Tuesday's 99-88 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes.

After missing the club's first-round Game 7 win over the Rockets on Sunday due to the illness, Payton was back in action Tuesday and saw a much bigger role than anticipated with Stephen Curry tweaking his hamstring. Curry is expected to be sidelined through at least Game 4, and Payton is one of several players who could see increased minutes in his absence.

Gary Payton
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now