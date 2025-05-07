Gary Payton News: Sees 26 minutes in win

Payton closed Tuesday's 99-88 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes.

After missing the club's first-round Game 7 win over the Rockets on Sunday due to the illness, Payton was back in action Tuesday and saw a much bigger role than anticipated with Stephen Curry tweaking his hamstring. Curry is expected to be sidelined through at least Game 4, and Payton is one of several players who could see increased minutes in his absence.