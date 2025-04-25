Gary Trent News: Explodes for 37 points in win

Trent closed with 37 points (11-16 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and four steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 117-101 win over Indiana in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Trent moved into a starting role for this matchup and posted an impressive stat line while also matching Ray Allen's record of nine threes made in a playoff game. This was one of Trent's best scoring performances of his career, and the veteran should continue to be an offensive asset for the Bucks. Milwaukee will aim to even the series Sunday.