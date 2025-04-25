Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Gary Trent headshot

Gary Trent News: Moving to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Trent is in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Pacers on Friday.

This is a must-win game for the Bucks, and they have decided to shake things up in the backcourt since Trent will start alongside Damian Lillard. This change means Taurean Prince will head back to the bench. Trent posted 14 points in the series opener but was limited to only four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 30 minutes off the bench in the Game 2 defeat.

Gary Trent
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now