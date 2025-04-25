Gary Trent News: Moving to starting role

Trent is in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Pacers on Friday.

This is a must-win game for the Bucks, and they have decided to shake things up in the backcourt since Trent will start alongside Damian Lillard. This change means Taurean Prince will head back to the bench. Trent posted 14 points in the series opener but was limited to only four points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 30 minutes off the bench in the Game 2 defeat.