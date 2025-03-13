Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Lakers

Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Antetokounmpo will continue to play through a left calf strain that has caused him to be listed on the Bucks' injury report for the past couple of weeks. He's played 32.3 minutes per game over his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 27.9 points on 57.9 percent shooting, 13.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.9 steals.