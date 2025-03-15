Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Antetokounmpo will continue to play through a left calf strain that has caused him to be listed on the injury report since before the All-Star break. He has averaged 28.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now