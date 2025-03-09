Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Antetokounmpo (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the Bucks' injury report this season, most recently due to a lingering left calf strain, but he's been cleared to suit up Sunday for his 10th straight game. The two-time MVP has averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists over 29.6 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
