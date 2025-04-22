Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Does it all in Game 2 defeat
Antetokounmpo supplied 34 points (14-20 FG, 6-10 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Antetokounmpo did all he could in Game 2 to help Milwaukee come out on top, leading all players in scoring and rebounds while handing out a team-high-tying assist total in an all-around performance. Antetokounmpo has led the way for the Bucks over the first two games, averaging 35 points and 15 rebounds per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now