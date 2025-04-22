Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Does it all in Game 2 defeat

Antetokounmpo supplied 34 points (14-20 FG, 6-10 FT), 18 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Antetokounmpo did all he could in Game 2 to help Milwaukee come out on top, leading all players in scoring and rebounds while handing out a team-high-tying assist total in an all-around performance. Antetokounmpo has led the way for the Bucks over the first two games, averaging 35 points and 15 rebounds per contest.