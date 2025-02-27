Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Gets green light Thursday

Head coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Thursday's game against Denver, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a left calf strain that sidelined him for six straight contests prior to the All-Star break. However, the two-time MVP will make his fifth consecutive appearance Thursday, and over his last four outings, he has averaged 22.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 26.8 minutes per contest. The Bucks have been gradually working the superstar forward back to full playing form, and he'll likely remain under a slight minutes restriction of around 32 minutes against Denver.