Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Set to play against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a nagging knee issue. The superstar forward has logged at least 30 minutes in each of his last six outings, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction against Golden State.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
