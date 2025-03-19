Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Struggles with shot

Antetokounmpo ended Tuesday's 104-93 loss to Golden State with 20 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-15 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 39 minutes.

Although he flirted with a triple-double, Antetokounmpo had a tough night from the field and the free throw line from an efficiency standpoint. He's been trending up overall, however, averaging 27.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 games on 56.7 percent shooting from the field.