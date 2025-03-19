Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo headshot

Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Antetokounmpo ended Tuesday's 104-93 loss to Golden State with 20 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-15 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 39 minutes.

Although he flirted with a triple-double, Antetokounmpo had a tough night from the field and the free throw line from an efficiency standpoint. He's been trending up overall, however, averaging 27.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 games on 56.7 percent shooting from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
