Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Tuesday

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been cleared to play against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Antetokounmpo is coming off a 30-point performance in the loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. The superstar forward continues to have an impressive 2024-25 campaign, averaging 30.9 points to go along with a career-high 12.0 rebounds per game. He's also averaging 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest for Milwaukee.