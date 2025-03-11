Fantasy Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Antetokounmpo (calf) has been cleared to play against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Antetokounmpo is coming off a 30-point performance in the loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday. The superstar forward continues to have an impressive 2024-25 campaign, averaging 30.9 points to go along with a career-high 12.0 rebounds per game. He's also averaging 5.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest for Milwaukee.

