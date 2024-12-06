Grayson Allen News: Double-double off bench

Allen had 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to New Orleans.

Allen logged the second double-double of his career Thursday, and his 10 assists were his most since the 2023-24 regular season against the Jazz on Feb. 8 (14). In his last eight games since returning from a two-game absence due to right hamstring soreness, Allen has averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 26.6 minutes per contest.