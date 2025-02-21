Greg Brown News: Tallies 23 points Friday

Brown recorded 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five blocks, three rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 129-85 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Brown was the only member of the Capitanes' starting lineup to reach double figures in scoring in this match, making an impact consistent with his previous performances. The center also had a season-high total of five blocks during the loss. He should retain decent playing time in upcoming contests as he looks to help his side revert a three-game losing streak.