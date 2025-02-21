Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Greg Brown headshot

Greg Brown News: Tallies 23 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Brown recorded 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five blocks, three rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in Friday's 129-85 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Brown was the only member of the Capitanes' starting lineup to reach double figures in scoring in this match, making an impact consistent with his previous performances. The center also had a season-high total of five blocks during the loss. He should retain decent playing time in upcoming contests as he looks to help his side revert a three-game losing streak.

Greg Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now