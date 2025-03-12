Harrison Ingram News: Posts double-double in G League

Ingram contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 109-96 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Ingram helped his side to victory while adding one more to his 15 G League double-doubles in the 2024-25 campaign. The two-way player has made only a couple of appearances off the bench for San Antonio but remains a reliable asset for Austin, averaging 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes per game in G League play throughout the season.