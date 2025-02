Drell (undisclosed) did not play in Tuesday's 135-109 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Drell's next chance to play comes Friday in a rematch versus the Valley Suns. He's been a key player the Remix, posting averages of 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers across 18 appearances.