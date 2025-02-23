Henri Drell News: Back in action in G League

Drell (illness) recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

After missing Rip City's first game following the All-Star break due to an illness, Drell returned to action Saturday and played his usual role. Across 32 G League appearances, Drell has averaged 17.1 points in 33.3 minutes per game.