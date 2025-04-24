Fantasy Basketball
Hunter Tyson News: Rare appearance in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Tyson finished Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes.

Tyson moved into the rotation for just the second time in the past seven games, taking advantage of what was a blowout loss for the Nuggets. Now trailing 2-1 in the series, Denver will be hoping to flip the script when the two teams meet again in Game 4 on Saturday.

