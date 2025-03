Cisse didn't play during Saturday's 123-105 G League loss to the Stockton Kings due to an illness.

Cisse was held out of the first leg of the club's back-to-back set, though he could return for Sunday's rematch against Stockton. The 24-year-old is averaging 3.0 points and 5.2 rebounds across 13.4 minutes per game in 34 G League outings.