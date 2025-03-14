Ibrahima Diallo News: Continues to pile up blocks

Diallo registered six points (3-6 FG), 10 rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

The undrafted rookie piled up double-digit boards for the seventh time out of 25 games in the G League regular season, also swatting multiple shots in his eighth straight outing. Over seven contests as a starter, Diallo is now averaging 6.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 26.8 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.