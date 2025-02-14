Isaac Nogues News: Doesn't score in return

Nogues recorded zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists across 12 minutes during Thursday's 121-116 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Nogues returned to game action after missing Monday's win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce due to a hip injury. The 21-year-old is averaging 2.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals across 18.2 minutes per contest in 27 G League outings.