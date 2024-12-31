Isaiah Crawford News: Solid outing in G League win

Crawford managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 126-118 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Crawford remains a consistent all-around threat for the Kings. The 23-year-old averages 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc.