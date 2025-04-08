Isaiah Crawford News: Struggles in G League continue

Crawford collected nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four three assists in 30 minutes before fouling out during Sunday's 118-112 G League Western Conference Finals win over the Austin Spurs.

The two-way player has started each of his 39 G League games in 2024-25, but he's now failed to score double-digit points in each of his past three outings. Even with Keegan Murray (back) and Jake LaRavia (thumb) sidelined for Sacramento, Crawford's services haven't been called upon in the NBA since the March 29 loss to Orlando.