Isaiah Hartenstein News: Bench role against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Hartenstein will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against Boston, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Hartenstein has started for the Thunder in 42 games this season but will come off the bench Wednesday in Boston. In two games in a reserve role during the 2024-25 campaign, the veteran big man averages 13.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game

