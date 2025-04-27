Isaiah Hartenstein News: Double-double in Saturday's win

Hartenstein provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 victory over Memphis in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was the first double-double of the playoffs for Hartenstein, as the Thunder completed the sweep of the Grizzlies. The 26-year-old center hasn't played more than 27 minutes in a game yet this postseason, limiting his fantasy appeal, and he managed only one block across the four games against Memphis. Hartenstein may need to provide a bigger defensive presence in the second round as OKC awaits the winner of the Nuggets-Clippers series, which is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Tuesday.