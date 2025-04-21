Isaiah Hartenstein News: Logs 21 minutes in Game 1 blowout

Hartenstein (Achilles) tallied 14 points (7-8 FG), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 21 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 131-80 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Hartenstein missed the final three games of the regular season due to left Achilles tendinitis, but he likely would have played in all of those contests if the Thunder hadn't already secured the league's top record. The 26-year-old big man was expected to enter the postseason without any restrictions. Still, he played seven minutes fewer than his season average in Game 1 due to the blowout nature of the contest. Hartenstein checked out of the game for good with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter while Oklahoma City had built a 42-point lead, but the center should see more playing time if the Grizzlies can keep things more competitive in future games in the series.