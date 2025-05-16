Isaiah Hartenstein News: Sees just 25 minutes

Hartenstein had eight points (4-4 FG) and six rebounds over 25 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hartenstein picked up four fouls in 25 minutes, while his replacement, Jaylin Williams, had four fouls in 14 minutes with both players doing their best to slow Nikola Jokic down. Overall, Hartenstein has been terrific in this series, putting up 11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals on 57.4 percent shooting from the field.