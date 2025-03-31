Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Will play against Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Hartenstein (hip) is available for Monday's game against Chicago.

After leaving Saturday's game against the Pacers with hip soreness, Hartenstein will shake off a questionable tag Monday. The veteran big man shouldn't face any restrictions against the Bulls. Over his last nine contests, Hartenstein has averaged 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.0 minutes.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
