Isaiah Joe News: Scores 10 points in win
Joe supplied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Joe tied the Thunder's bench high in points during an extremely efficient outing Thursday. The 25-year-old scored in double figures for the first time this series, despite playing a series-low mark in minutes. Joe is averaging 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 17.0 minutes per game during the first round.
