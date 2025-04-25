Isaiah Joe News: Scores 10 points in win

Joe supplied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Joe tied the Thunder's bench high in points during an extremely efficient outing Thursday. The 25-year-old scored in double figures for the first time this series, despite playing a series-low mark in minutes. Joe is averaging 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 17.0 minutes per game during the first round.