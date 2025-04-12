Isaiah Stevens Injury: Not playing Sunday
Stevens (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Stevens will end up missing the final six games of the regular season due to right foot soreness. Even if he were to be available to play in the Heat's Play-In Tournament game against the Bulls on Wednesday, he wouldn't likely see the floor other than in garbage time.
