Isaiah Stevens

Isaiah Stevens Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

April 12, 2025

Stevens (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Wizards, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Stevens will end up missing the final six games of the regular season due to right foot soreness. Even if he were to be available to play in the Heat's Play-In Tournament game against the Bulls on Wednesday, he wouldn't likely see the floor other than in garbage time.

Isaiah Stevens
Miami Heat
