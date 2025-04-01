Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Stewart News: Suspended two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 9:52am

The NBA suspended Stewart on Tuesday for two games, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Stewart was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Minnesota after a verbal altercation became a physical scuffle involving several players. With Stewart suspended for Wednesday against the Thunder and Friday against the Raptors, he'll be available to return Saturday against the Grizzlies. Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser were both suspended for one game. In their absence, Simone Fontecchio, Paul Reed and Lindy Waters are candidates for increased roles.

