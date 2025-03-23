Isaiah Thomas Injury: Sidelined Saturday

Thomas didn't play in Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the Austin Spurs due to a hamstring injury.

Saturday's game was the first half of a back-to-back set for Salt Lake, so Thomas' absence may be simply precautionary. The veteran has scored at least 25 points in nine straight G League games, but his high-water mark came in his season debut, dropping 40 points (13-28 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT) on the Valley Suns in only 33 minutes.