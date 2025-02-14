Isaiah Thomas News: Dominant in win

Thomas played 33 minutes Thursday during Salt Lake City's 120-118 win versus the Skyforce and compiled 38 points (14-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block.

Thomas came up big in Thursday's victory as he led the team in both points scored and three-pointers made while converting on an efficient 63.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. The veteran guard has continued to dominate offensively for the Stars since signing with the team in late January as he's currently averaging 28.6 points and 5.3 assists across his first seven outings.