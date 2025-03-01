Isaiah Thomas News: Near double-double in G League

Thomas recorded 29 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, one rebound, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 123-114 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

After scoring only four points during a loss to South Bay on Feb. 5, Thomas has scored at least 28 points in five straight G League games. During that stretch, he made 23 three-pointers and dished out 28 assists.