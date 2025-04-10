Fantasy Basketball
Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 5:57pm

Zubac is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac put together a huge performance Wednesday against the Rockets but emerged from the matchup with an ankle injury. The club will likely re-evaluate the big man Friday morning and monitor his status closely leading up to tipoff before determining whether he'll be cleared to take the court.

Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
