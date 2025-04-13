Fantasy Basketball
Ivica Zubac headshot

Ivica Zubac News: Extends double-double streak Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Zubac recorded 22 points (11-16 FG), 17 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 124-119 overtime victory over the Warriors.

Zubac notched his 59th double-double out of 79 appearances to put a bow on a breakout 2024-25 campaign. The veteran big man was a bankable fantasy option all year long, and he wraps up the season riding a 15-game double-double streak. During this period, Zubac averaged 19.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.4 minutes while shooting 64.2 percent from the field.




