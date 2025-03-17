Fantasy Basketball
Izaiah Brockington headshot

Izaiah Brockington News: Quiet outing in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 9:54am

Brockington logged 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes in Sunday's 113-106 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Brockington failed to make his usual contribution in both of the weekend's defeats, while his playing time dropped considerably in the last match. He'll look to bounce back in the remaining clashes but will need better aim to be reliable for offensive production.

Izaiah Brockington
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
