Izaiah Brockington News: Quiet outing in G League loss

Brockington logged 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes in Sunday's 113-106 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Brockington failed to make his usual contribution in both of the weekend's defeats, while his playing time dropped considerably in the last match. He'll look to bounce back in the remaining clashes but will need better aim to be reliable for offensive production.