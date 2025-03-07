Izaiah Brockington News: Shines off bench

Brockington tallied 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 28 minutes Thursday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 118-114 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Brockington was one of the lone bright spots for San Diego, as he accounted for 18 of his team's 31 bench points. The Iowa State product appeared in his first game for the Clippers on Thursday after playing in 23 regular-season matchups for Birmingham and is now averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.7 minutes per contest.