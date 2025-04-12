Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Morant is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to right shoulder soreness.

Morant has been on fire in recent games with averages of 32.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of April. The doubtful tag suggests the star floor general might not suit up, which makes sense considering the Grizzlies have already locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament. If he ends up being ruled out, Cam Spencer, John Konchar and Vince Williams could see more time in the backcourt, as other players such as Desmond Bane (groin) and Scotty Pippen (back) are also carrying doubtful tags.

