Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Exits to locker room Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 7:52pm

Morant exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left hip injury in the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3 against the Thunder, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant was undercut by an opposing player on a dunk attempt at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter and stayed down for an extended period. On the bright side, the superstar point guard was able to shoot his free throws before heading back to the locker room. If Morant is unable to return, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard are candidates for a bump in minutes.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now