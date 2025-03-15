Ja Morant Injury: Game-time call for Saturday

Morant (shoulder) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Morant is dealing with right shoulder soreness, and while no decision has been made on the status of the star floor general, it wouldn't be surprising if he sits this contest. If Morant ends up being ruled out, then Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen would be candidates to receive increased playing time in the backcourt.