Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Game-time call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Morant (shoulder) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Morant is dealing with right shoulder soreness, and while no decision has been made on the status of the star floor general, it wouldn't be surprising if he sits this contest. If Morant ends up being ruled out, then Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen would be candidates to receive increased playing time in the backcourt.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now