Ja Morant Injury: Headed to locker room

Morant was grabbing at his jaw and headed to the locker room with 7:57 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant tallied 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. If the star guard is unable to return, Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen are candidates to receive increased playing time.