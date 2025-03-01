Ja Morant Injury: Not playing Saturday

Morant (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Morant landed on the injury report after logging 31 minutes Friday against the Knicks, where he posted 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes. This game will end a streak of five straight starts for Morant, who averaged 22.0 points, 7.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game in that span. His next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday.