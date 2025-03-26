Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant

Ja Morant Injury: Not playing Thursday at OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:52pm

Morant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Thursday will be the sixth straight game Morant will miss while recovering from a left hamstring strain. Scotty Pippen has started in the Grizzlies' last two games, and he'll likely remain in the starting five Thursday while Luke Kennard sees extended minutes off the bench. Morant's next chance to see the floor is Saturday against the Lakers.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
